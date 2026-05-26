Hearts of Oak part ways with Coach Didi Dramani

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have officially parted company with head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and his technical team following the end of the 2025/26 season.

The club announced the decision in a statement released on Tuesday, saying it came after a “comprehensive technical review” conducted by the board.

“Hearts of Oak SC wishes to announce that, following a comprehensive technical review of the 2025/26 football season, the Board has decided to part ways with the Technical Team led by Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani,” the statement said.

The Phobians thanked Dramani and his backroom staff for their service, professionalism and commitment during their time with the club.

Dramani leaves after just one season in charge, having guided Hearts of Oak to a third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League. Although the club showed signs of progress during the campaign, they narrowly missed out on both the league title and qualification for continental competition.

Dramani was appointed in June 2025 on a two-year contract as part of a rebuilding project aimed at restoring Hearts of Oak to the top of Ghanaian football.

Club officials say players and staff are now on recess while discussions continue over the team’s future technical direction ahead of the new season.

“The Board will, in due course, communicate the technical direction of the club as we continue to align our football philosophy with the long-term ambitions and identity of Accra Hearts of Oak SC,” the statement added.

Dramani, who previously served as assistant coach of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, is widely respected within African football circles and has also worked as a CAF instructor.