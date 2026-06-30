Bawumia commiserates with flood victims; calls for national unity and support

Former Vice President and 2028 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed sympathy to thousands of Ghanaians affected by the devastating floods that swept through Accra and parts of the Greater Accra Region, calling for national unity and collective support for victims.

In a message shared on his official social media platforms, Dr. Bawumia extended his heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones, as well as residents whose homes and properties were destroyed by the torrential rains that submerged several communities across the capital.

The floods, which have claimed at least nine lives according to the Ghana National Fire Service, also displaced hundreds of residents, disrupted businesses and transportation, and prompted one of the largest emergency rescue operations in recent years.

“This morning, my thoughts and prayers are with the thousands of our people affected by the floods,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

“My deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones, properties, and those who have been forced out of their homes.”

The former Vice President appealed to the public to cooperate fully with emergency response agencies and comply with all safety directives issued by government and relevant state institutions as rescue and recovery operations continue.

“I urge citizens to comply with all directives issued by the Government and to cooperate fully with institutions mandated to address the situation,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also called on the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and other emergency responders to intensify efforts to reach stranded residents and provide assistance to affected communities.

“I also urge the emergency services and all relevant authorities to do everything possible to reach those in need and assist them,” he added.

The former Vice President expressed optimism that the country would overcome the tragedy through compassion, solidarity and mutual support among citizens.

“We will get through this difficult time by caring for one another,” he stated.

He concluded his message with a prayer for the nation, saying, “May God bless our homeland Ghana.”

Dr. Bawumia’s message comes as emergency agencies continue rescue, relief and recovery operations following one of the worst flooding incidents to hit the capital in recent years.

The flooding submerged major roads, homes, markets and businesses across several communities, including Alajo, Adabraka, Kaneshie, Circle, Weija, Achimota, Madina, Adenta, Lapaz and Spintex, leaving thousands of residents stranded and causing extensive damage to public and private property.

Government has since directed the release of emergency funds through the National Disaster Management Organisation to support victims while long-term measures, including the removal of structures obstructing waterways and improvements to drainage infrastructure, have been announced to help reduce the risk of future flooding.