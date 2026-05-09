Bechem United coach Kobina Amissah calls on fans ahead of crucial clash

Head coach in a white Bechem United shirt speaks into a lavalier mic on a football pitch with colorful stadium seating in the background
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 9, 2026

Bechem United head coach Kobina Amissah has urged supporters to remain firmly behind the club as the team battles through a difficult period in the Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Week 32 fixture against Swedru All Blacks, Amissah acknowledged the challenges facing his side but insisted unity between the team and its supporters will be key in the closing stages of the campaign.

Bechem United head into the away encounter on the back of an encouraging run of form, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches. Despite suffering a setback in midweek, the Hunters remain determined to finish the season strongly.

“I will tell them that they shouldn’t be discouraged,” Amissah said in an interview with Bechem United TV.

“When it gets tough, the tough people have to keep moving. As we are struggling now, the supporters also have to struggle with us and make sure we end the season together. Whatever it takes for them to continue supporting us fully, they should do it.”

The experienced tactician admitted the team was disappointed after last Wednesday’s defeat but stressed that unexpected results are part of football.

“It’s unfortunate we lost last Wednesday, but that is football for you,” he added.

“At times you expect to win and things do not go your way. Sometimes your opponent surprises you. But the supporters should not give up. They should continue supporting us.”

Sunday’s clash is expected to be a stern test for Bechem United, with Swedru All Blacks also enjoying strong recent form after registering three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five outings.

With only a few matches left before the end of the season, both sides will be aiming to strengthen their position as the campaign enters a decisive stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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