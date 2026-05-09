Oppong Nkrumah named Chair of NPP Policy Committee amid party reorganization

Former Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has been appointed Chairman of the Policy Committee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)⁠ as part of a major restructuring exercise aimed at repositioning the party after the 2024 general elections.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, following a meeting of the National Executive Committee and National Council held on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The newly constituted committees are expected to strengthen the party’s internal governance structures, sharpen policy direction, and coordinate strategic political engagement ahead of future national elections.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s appointment is being viewed by many party insiders and political observers as a significant endorsement of his growing influence within the NPP, particularly following his prominent role in government communication, economic policy advocacy, and parliamentary debates during the Akufo-Addo administration.

Before entering frontline politics, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah built a strong reputation in Ghana’s media industry as a broadcaster and lawyer.

He became widely known through his work as a radio host and current affairs analyst, gaining national attention for his articulate presentation style and policy-oriented discussions on governance and national development issues.

His transition from media into politics was seen as one of the notable generational shifts within the NPP’s political establishment.

He was first elected as Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region in 2016 on the ticket of the NPP and quickly rose through the ranks of government.

He served as Minister for Information, where he became one of the key spokespersons of the Akufo-Addo administration, defending government policies and leading national communication during some of the country’s most difficult periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic challenges, and debates surrounding governance reforms.

Over the years, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also held other ministerial portfolios, including serving as Minister for Works and Housing, where he supervised housing policy implementation, drainage projects, and urban development initiatives.

Within the NPP, he has consistently been regarded as one of the party’s leading policy communicators and strategists, often representing the party on major national and international platforms.

Under the newly constituted Policy Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will work alongside former Ghana Ambassador to South Korea, Dr. Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, who serves as Secretary to the committee.

Other members include former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Dr. Gideon Boako, Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama, Dr. Antoinnette Tsibo-Darko, Dr. Jemima Nunoo, Dr. Mutaka Alolo, Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng, and Evron Rothchild Hughes.

The Policy Committee is expected to play a central role in reviewing the party’s policy direction after its electoral defeat in 2024 and developing alternative governance proposals to challenge the ruling administration.

The committee is also expected to coordinate research, stakeholder consultations, and policy communication on critical national issues including the economy, governance reforms, infrastructure, youth employment, and social intervention programmes.

Political analysts believe the appointment of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reflects the NPP’s broader strategy to blend experienced party figures with younger technocratic voices as the party attempts to rebuild public confidence and prepare for the next electoral cycle.

The reorganization exercise also comes at a time when several leading figures within the NPP are intensifying internal consultations ahead of expected contests for key party positions and possible presidential ambitions toward the 2028 elections.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s growing prominence within the party hierarchy has increasingly placed him among the influential figures shaping the future direction of the NPP.

In its statement, the party expressed confidence in the ability of all appointed chairpersons and committee members to discharge their duties diligently and contribute meaningfully to strengthening the party’s structures and national political engagement.