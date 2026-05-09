Ghana’s Jamil Maraby outdoored as President of WAFU Zone B Marketing Committee

Man in a navy suit posing outside a West African football federation building under a row of flags and palm trees.
By Fiifi Malik May 9, 2026

Ghana’s Jamil Maraby has officially been unveiled as the President of the Marketing Committee of WAFU Zone B during a special ceremony held on Saturday at the WAFU B Headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The unveiling marks an important step in strengthening the governance and operations of the sub-regional football body following the establishment of its various committees.

Maraby’s appointment, which was confirmed in December 2025, reflects the confidence WAFU Zone B has in his leadership and marketing expertise.

The decision was taken during the 18th Ordinary General Assembly of WAFU Zone B held in Rabat, Morocco, as part of efforts to improve the commercial growth and visibility of football activities within the zone.

Smiling man in a navy suit wearing white scarves labeled 'COMMITTEES' and 'WAFU-B' standing outdoors near a modern building.

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The newly created Marketing Committee, the first of its kind in WAFU Zone B, is expected to enhance the promotion, branding, and marketability of the organization’s competitions and programmes.

Maraby will work alongside Abdoulaye Diabaté of Côte d’Ivoire and Tiendrebeogo Jérôme of Burkina Faso, who have been appointed as members of the committee. Together, they will focus on developing marketing strategies, attracting sponsorships, and securing commercial partnerships for WAFU Zone B activities.

Jamil is widely respected as one of the leading sports marketing professionals in West Africa, and currently serves as Director of Marketing at the Ghana Football Association, where he has played a key role in securing major sponsorship and partnership deals for Ghana football.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the commercial prospects of WAFU Zone B and help create new opportunities for revenue generation and brand growth across the region.

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Fiifi Malik
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