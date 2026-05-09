DOL: Police National FC stun Rospak FC to boost survival bid

Police National FC produced a stunning performance to register victory over Rospak FC on Saturday afternoon at home, to ensure their chances of survival is bright.

The Division One League debutants secured a vital 2-1 win against the Tarkwa based club at the Tuba Astro turf, to significantly boost their survival hopes in the country’s second-tier competition, sponsored by Access Bank.

The triumph means, they are unbeaten in their last three league matches having attained two wins and a draw.

Forward Mohammed Sulley scored twice to inspire Police National FC to the resounding victory despite the visitors, Rospak FC exhibiting they are a force to reckon with.

With 32 points accumulated by Police National FC after week 29, and sitting 14th on the standings looks to escape relegation with three matches to end the campaign.

Just four points, separates Police National FC (14th) and 11th placed team Ebony FC heading into the remaining matches.

WHAT NEXT?

Police National FC will host 4th placed Sefwi All Stars FC in match day 30 fixture on Saturday May 16, 2026. A game the host must avoid defeat if they have all mission set on escaping relegation.

Story Kolog Bonaventure