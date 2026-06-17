Benedicta Gafah fires back at Obinim, threatens to release audio evidence over fresh controversy

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has strongly pushed back against claims made by controversial preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim, escalating a public dispute that has once again thrust both personalities into the spotlight.

The latest development stems from recent comments by Bishop Obinim during discussions surrounding his marriage and family matters.

The preacher had reportedly stated that he severed communication with the actress and blocked her following controversies that linked her to his family, particularly allegations of tension between Benedicta Gafah and his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim.

However, Benedicta Gafah has categorically rejected the preacher’s version of events, insisting that it was she—not Obinim—who chose to cut off communication.

In a strongly-worded statement shared on social media, the actress accused the pastor of distorting the facts and unnecessarily dragging her name into a controversy she claims has no connection to her.

According to Benedicta, she decided to block the preacher after repeated attempts by him to reach her, adding that she deliberately chose not to engage with him.

She questioned why her name was being mentioned publicly, arguing that she had consistently avoided involving herself in issues concerning the pastor and his family.

The actress further hinted that she possesses evidence capable of challenging Obinim’s claims. She warned that she could be forced to release audio recordings and private conversations if attempts to misrepresent the truth continue.

Although she did not provide details about the alleged recordings, her remarks have generated intense public curiosity and sparked speculation about what such evidence might reveal.

Benedicta expressed frustration over what she described as a decade-long pattern of having her name attached to individuals and controversies with whom she has little or no personal relationship.

She argued that false narratives surrounding her personal life have persisted for years despite her efforts to remain focused on her career and avoid public drama.

The actress questioned why sections of the public and social media users continue to associate her with recurring rumours, saying the repeated references to her name have become exhausting and unfair.

She lamented that many people appear willing to accept unverified claims without critically examining the facts.

In an apparent attempt to dispel ongoing speculation about her personal relationships, Benedicta revealed that she is currently in a committed relationship and has already introduced her partner to members of her family.

She described the continuous circulation of rumours linking her to other men as disrespectful not only to her but also to her current partner and loved ones.

Her latest comments come against the backdrop of years of public speculation involving her name and several high-profile personalities in the entertainment and religious circles.

Over the years, Benedicta Gafah has repeatedly found herself at the centre of rumours and social media debates, many of which she has publicly denied.

The exchange has added another chapter to the long-running controversies surrounding Bishop Obinim, who has frequently dominated headlines over his comments, prophecies, church activities and personal life.

In recent weeks, the preacher has attracted significant attention following public discussions involving his marriage to Florence Obinim and his controversial statements about funeral arrangements and family matters.