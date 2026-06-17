Frank Asiedu Bekoe demands urgent expansion of Suhum Gov’t Hospital

The Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, has raised serious concerns about the increasing number of road accident cases recorded in the municipality, revealing that the Suhum Government Hospital handled more than 400 accident-related cases between January and May 2026 alone.

The lawmaker described the figures as alarming and renewed calls for the urgent construction of an Accident and Emergency Centre at the hospital to cater for victims along the busy Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The issue was brought to the floor of Parliament through a question filed by the Suhum MP to the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, seeking clarification on government’s plans to expand the Suhum Municipal Government Hospital and establish a dedicated emergency facility capable of responding to major accident cases and other critical health emergencies.

According to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the current state of healthcare infrastructure in Suhum does not adequately reflect the growing population and strategic importance of the municipality.

He noted that Suhum continues to develop into a major commercial and residential hub due to its location along the Accra-Kumasi Highway, one of Ghana’s busiest transport corridors, making it imperative for health facilities in the area to be upgraded to meet increasing demand.

Responding on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh acknowledged the importance of the proposed intervention and assured Parliament that the Ministry recognizes the need to strengthen emergency healthcare services in Suhum and surrounding communities.

However, he indicated that the project would be undertaken subject to the availability of funds, adding that the government would prioritize the intervention when resources become available.

The response, however, did not satisfy the Suhum MP, who presented detailed statistics to underscore the urgency of the situation.

According to him, the Suhum Government Hospital recorded 104 accident cases in January, 84 in February, 134 in March, 42 in April, and 30 in May, bringing the total number of accident victims treated within the five months to over 400 cases.

Describing the figures as staggering, Frank Asiedu Bekoe appealed to the Health Minister to push for the inclusion of the Accident and Emergency Centre in the next national budget. He argued that the increasing number of accidents on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, coupled with the growing population of Suhum, demands immediate intervention to save lives and reduce preventable deaths resulting from delayed emergency care.

In a further appeal on the floor of Parliament, the MP suggested that the government consider redirecting resources from other projects, including the proposed 24-hour economy market initiative, toward the construction of the emergency facility.

“Man must live first before we go and buy food,” he argued, emphasizing that healthcare and emergency response infrastructure should be treated as a national priority.

The Health Minister, however, rejected the proposal to redirect funds, maintaining that the government would proceed based on available resources and existing budgetary priorities.