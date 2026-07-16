Benjamin Nyarko: Ghana forward joins Admira Wacker from Slovan Liberec

By Abdul Majeed Yakubu July 16, 2026

Ghanaian centre-forward Benjamin Nyarko has joined Austrian side Admira Wacker from Slovan Liberec. The 22-year-old, who stands at 1.80m and plays primarily through the middle, makes the switch to the 2. Liga club after a spell in Czech football.

Nyarko links up with Admira having spent last season on the books of Slovan Liberec, where he was briefly loaned to Teplice before returning at the end of the campaign. His move to Austria is a permanent transfer, with his current market value listed at €200,000.

Comfortable leading the line and operating as a right-footed focal point in attack, Nyarko arrives with senior experience across multiple European competitions. He has featured in the Czech second tier, top-flight cup competitions and Austrian regional leagues, building a profile as a forward capable of adapting to different systems and levels.

Across his club career so far, Nyarko has passed 70 senior appearances in league and cup competitions, contributing goals and assists in the Czech Chance Liga, Austria’s 2. Liga and domestic cup ties. That run includes productive spells in lower divisions, where he recorded strong scoring ratios over shorter bursts of games.

Nyarko previously played for SV Lafnitz in Austria and Auriense CA after an earlier move from Mountain FC, giving him prior familiarity with Austrian football before his return with Admira.

The Ghanaian’s transfer was completed on 15 July 2026, with Nyarko now registered as an Admira Wacker player for the new campaign.

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Abdul Majeed Yakubu
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