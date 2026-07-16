Joseph Asante: Ghana-Italy right-back joins Bischofshofen from Kitzbuhel

By Abdul Majeed Yakubu July 16, 2026

Ghana-Italy defender Joseph Asante has joined Austrian side Bischofshofen from league rivals Kitzbuhel, strengthening their options at right-back ahead of the new campaign.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Modena and plays primarily as a right-back, makes the move within the Austrian regional set-up after two and a half years with Kitzbuhel. He had initially arrived there on a free transfer from FC Wacker in February 2024 and now switches clubs again as Bischofshofen look to add experience to their back line.

Asante has built a solid career across Austria, Slovenia and Albania, featuring mainly in regional and second-tier competitions. He has played regularly in the Austrian Regionalliga West and Regional League Central, amassing more than 100 appearances in league and cup competitions combined, with two goals and several assists from defence.

Earlier in his career, Asante had spells with A. Klagenfurt in Austria and ND Gorica in Slovenia, including a loan at NK Brda, before stints with KF Skenderbeu in Albania and FC Wacker. His senior journey followed youth spells in Italy with Parma U19 and Carpi U19.

Standing at 1.82m and preferring his right foot, Asante offers Bischofshofen a specialist option on the flank as well as versatility across the defensive line. He joins Bischofshofen with immediate effect following his departure from Kitzbuhel.

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Abdul Majeed Yakubu
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