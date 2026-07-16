Joseph Ekuban: Ghana-Italian forward leaves Renate to become free agent

Ghanaian-Italian striker Joseph Ekuban has left Renate and is now a free agent after his contract with the Serie C side came to an end. The 26-year-old centre-forward departs the club this summer and is currently without a team as he assesses his next move.

Ekuban, who was born in Villafranca di Verona and stands at 1.85m, joined Renate in January 2026 from fellow Serie C side Latina Calcio. His switch to Renate followed a sequence of short-term spells across Italy’s lower divisions, where he has built up significant experience in Serie C.

The right-footed forward has accumulated more than 120 appearances in Serie C Group C alone, scoring eight goals and providing five assists, while also adding further outings in Groups A and B. Across all his time in the division, he has passed 6,000 minutes on the pitch, underlining his status as a regular squad option at that level.

Before moving to Renate, Ekuban had spells with Latina Calcio and Turris, having initially linked up with Turris after a previous period without a club. Earlier in his career he came through the youth ranks at Hellas Verona, stepping up from the under-17s to the under-19s and gaining senior experience through loans, including at Mantova.

Outside Italy, Ekuban also enjoyed success in Albania with FK Partizani, where he was part of the side that won the Albanian Super Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Ekuban’s departure from Renate on 15 July 2026 leaves the dual-nationality forward available on a free transfer ahead of the new campaign.