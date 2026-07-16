Joseph Ansah: Ghanaian striker joins Al-Jaish SC on free transfer after spell without club

By Abdul Majeed Yakubu July 16, 2026

Ghanaian centre-forward Joseph Ansah has joined Iraqi side Al-Jaish SC on a free transfer after a spell without a club. The 31-year-old has signed for the Baghdad outfit as a free agent, ending a year out of contract following his departure from Busaiteen Club in 2025.

Ansah, a 1.86m right-footed striker, arrives at Al-Jaish SC with experience across several leagues in the Middle East and Asia. Most recently on the books of Busaiteen in Bahrain, he had previously moved there from Masfout Club on a free transfer during the 2024-25 season.

Before his time in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Ansah spent a significant part of his career in Lebanese football. He featured for AC Tripoli and Nejmeh SC, initially joining Nejmeh on loan in May 2022 before returning to Tripoli at the end of that spell that June. He then moved on to Al-Nasr later that summer, adding further regional experience to his career.

Ansah has also appeared on the continental stage, recording three outings and one goal in the AFC Cup, where he averaged a goal every 228 minutes. That record underlines his familiarity with competition beyond domestic leagues and adds further depth to Al-Jaish SC’s attacking options.

The move, completed on 15 July 2026, sees Ansah officially registered with Al-Jaish SC as their latest centre-forward signing.

author avatar
Abdul Majeed Yakubu
See Full Bio
Football Latest News Sports

Abdul Majeed Yakubu

Related To This Article

Transfer completed: Joseph Asante signs with Bischofshofen, forward portrait on stadium background.
Football
Joseph Asante: Ghana-Italy right-back joins Bischofshofen from Kitzbuhel
Portrait of a smiling footballer in a white shirt standing on a pitch; banner reads 'TRANSFER COMPLETED' and shows Joseph Ekuban moving from Renate to Without Club.
Football
Joseph Ekuban: Ghana-Italian forward leaves Renate to become free agent
Football
Benjamin Nyarko: Ghana forward joins Admira Wacker from Slovan Liberec
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0