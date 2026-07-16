Joseph Ansah: Ghanaian striker joins Al-Jaish SC on free transfer after spell without club

Ghanaian centre-forward Joseph Ansah has joined Iraqi side Al-Jaish SC on a free transfer after a spell without a club. The 31-year-old has signed for the Baghdad outfit as a free agent, ending a year out of contract following his departure from Busaiteen Club in 2025.

Ansah, a 1.86m right-footed striker, arrives at Al-Jaish SC with experience across several leagues in the Middle East and Asia. Most recently on the books of Busaiteen in Bahrain, he had previously moved there from Masfout Club on a free transfer during the 2024-25 season.

Before his time in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Ansah spent a significant part of his career in Lebanese football. He featured for AC Tripoli and Nejmeh SC, initially joining Nejmeh on loan in May 2022 before returning to Tripoli at the end of that spell that June. He then moved on to Al-Nasr later that summer, adding further regional experience to his career.

Ansah has also appeared on the continental stage, recording three outings and one goal in the AFC Cup, where he averaged a goal every 228 minutes. That record underlines his familiarity with competition beyond domestic leagues and adds further depth to Al-Jaish SC’s attacking options.

The move, completed on 15 July 2026, sees Ansah officially registered with Al-Jaish SC as their latest centre-forward signing.