Benjamin Nyarko: Ghanaian striker joins Admira Wacker from Slovan Liberec

By Abdul Majeed Yakubu July 16, 2026

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Nyarko has joined Austrian side Admira Wacker from Slovan Liberec, completing a move to the 2. Liga club on 15 July 2026.

The 22-year-old centre-forward arrives in southern Vienna as a right-footed attacking option after a spell in Czech football with Liberec, which included a loan stint at Teplice last season. The switch marks Nyarko’s first permanent move into Austrian professional football since his time in the regional leagues earlier in his career.

Nyarko, who stands at 1.80m, has built a profile across several Central European competitions, featuring in the Czech second tier, the Austrian 2. Liga and various cup competitions. Between league and cup action he has clocked up more than 70 senior appearances, contributing goals and assists in each of the countries he has played in.

Before signing for Admira Wacker, Nyarko was on the books at Slovan Liberec, having joined the Czech club in 2024 following a season with SV Lafnitz. His form in Austria with Lafnitz, including strikes in league and cup competitions, helped earn the move to Liberec and ultimately paved the way for his return to Austrian football.

Admira Wacker, who compete in the 2. Liga, have secured Nyarko without disclosing contract details, adding a central striker with experience of both Austrian and Czech football. The transfer sees Nyarko leave Slovan Liberec on a permanent basis to continue his career in Modling.

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Abdul Majeed Yakubu
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