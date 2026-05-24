Benjamin Tetteh shines with goal and assist in NK Maribor ‘s win over NK Aluminij

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh delivered a stunning second-half display to inspire NK Maribor to a commanding 3-0 victory over NK Aluminij in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

Introduced from the bench, the 28-year-old made an immediate impact, scoring once and providing an assist in a dominant performance that lifted the home side to an emphatic win in front of their supporters.

Tetteh’s energy and attacking presence transformed the game after his introduction, with the Ghanaian forward proving too difficult for Aluminij’s defence to contain.

The former Black Stars striker has now taken his tally to 12 goals and five assists this season, underlining his importance to Maribor’s campaign as the Slovenian league season approaches its final stages.

His impressive form will also come as encouraging news for Ghanaian football fans ahead of upcoming international assignments, with the striker continuing to show consistency in front of goal.

Tetteh has enjoyed a strong season in Slovenia, becoming one of Maribor’s key attacking figures with a series of influential performances throughout the campaign.