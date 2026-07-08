Bigscout Media apologises to Ghana FA over Prince Owusu call-up claims

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 8, 2026

Bigscout Media has issued an unqualified apology to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and removed material relating to allegations that Black Stars forward Prince Owusu was asked to give up part of his earnings in exchange for a national team call-up.

The move follows a cease-and-desist letter from the GFA’s lawyers, Odupon & Kishiwale, who described the allegations as false, baseless and defamatory.

The claims were made during an interview published by Bigscout Media, in which a woman presented as Mr Owusu’s cousin alleged that GFA officials had demanded 70% of the player’s potential World Cup earnings to help secure his inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The GFA strongly denied the allegation, saying no official, employee or representative had demanded, requested or agreed to receive any share of Mr Owusu’s earnings in relation to a Black Stars call-up.

Its lawyers demanded that Bigscout Media remove the interview and all related posts, stop further publication of the claims and issue a public apology and retraction.

The media outlet was also asked to preserve all digital records connected to the publication and confirm compliance within 48 hours. The GFA warned that it could take legal action if the demands were not met.

In a response to the association, Bigscout Media said it had deleted all material relating to the interview from its social-media pages and other digital platforms.

“I would like to use this opportunity to render an unqualified apology to your client, the GFA, for allowing an individual to use my platform to smear the image of your client,” the outlet said in a statement.

It also said it would not republish similar allegations and apologised for what it called its “excesses”.

The development comes after Mr Owusu publicly rejected the claims, describing them as “completely false” and reaffirming his commitment to representing Ghana.

The GFA has maintained that Black Stars selection is the sole responsibility of the head coach and that it does not demand or receive money from players in exchange for national team invitations.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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