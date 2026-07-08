Ghana FA threatens legal action over Black Stars call-up allegations

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a legal warning to Bigscout Media over allegations that officials sought a share of footballer Prince Owusu’s earnings in exchange for a Black Stars call-up.

In a letter dated 7 July, the GFA described the claims as “entirely false, baseless and without any factual foundation”.

The notice, sent by the law firm Odupon & Kishiwale, followed a video published by Bigscout Media on its Facebook and YouTube platforms on 5 July.

The video featured a woman who alleged that GFA officials demanded 70% of CF Montréal forward Prince Owusu’s earnings as a condition for helping secure his invitation to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

She also claimed that, after the player’s family and representatives rejected the alleged proposal, a 50-50 arrangement was suggested but later dropped because it was considered unfavourable.

The GFA has rejected the allegations in full.

It said no official, employee or representative of the association had ever demanded, discussed or agreed to receive any percentage of Mr Owusu’s earnings in connection with a potential Black Stars invitation or any other matter.

The association accused Bigscout Media of publishing the claims without verifying them or seeking a response from the GFA before publication.

It said the video had damaged its reputation and wrongly portrayed its officials as corrupt and abusive of their positions.

The GFA has demanded the immediate removal of the video and related posts, as well as an end to further publication of the allegations.

Its lawyers have also called for a public apology and retraction with equal prominence, alongside a written commitment that similar allegations will not be repeated.

Bigscout Media has also been asked to preserve all digital records, communications and materials linked to the publication in case of further legal action.

The GFA gave the media platform 48 hours from receiving the letter to comply, warning that it could pursue legal action for defamation and seek an injunction if its demands are not met.