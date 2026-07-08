Ghana defender Baba Seidu joins IFK Göteborg on loan

Young man in a blue-and-white striped soccer jersey leans against a wall, glancing at the camera in a dim hallway.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 8, 2026

Ghanaian young defender Issaka Baba Seidu has joined Swedish top-flight club IFK Göteborg on a season-long loan from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.

The 20-year-old, who developed at the Right to Dream Academy, has signed a one-year agreement with the Allsvenskan club after an impressive spell in Sweden’s second tier.

Baba Seidu spent the second half of last season on loan at Ljungskile, where he made 13 appearances, scoring once and providing an assist as the club secured promotion from the Superettan.

His performances caught the attention of IFK Göteborg, who said they had monitored the defender closely over the past six months.

“Our scouting team has had its eyes on him for a long time and has deepened its scouting with the opportunity to follow him closely over the past six months,” IFK Göteborg football director Jesper Jansson said.

“Baba plays primarily as a full-back and strengthens our competition on the flanks.

“There is plenty of time to evaluate him and, if we want to make the transfer permanent in the future, there are conditions for that.”

Jansson added that several other clubs had shown interest in the Ghanaian defender before he chose Göteborg.

Baba Seidu said he was looking forward to the challenge of playing for one of Sweden’s most historic clubs.

“It is a great opportunity for me to come to IFK Göteborg and the environment that exists here,” he said.

“I have heard a lot of good things about Blåvitt and I am looking forward to becoming part of the club.”

The move gives Baba Seidu the chance to test himself in the Swedish top flight as he continues his development after progressing through the Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjælland system.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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