Black Satellites face Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso in WAFU B U20 Championship

Group of soccer players in white uniforms posing for a team photo on a grass field, arms around shoulders, numbers visible on shirts.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 16, 2026

Ghana’s Black Satellites have been drawn into a challenging Group B for the 2026 WAFU B U20 Championship, setting up high-profile clashes against regional rivals Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 26 July, with the Black Satellites aiming to make a strong impression against some of West Africa’s most competitive youth sides.

The group is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested in the competition, particularly with the long-standing football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria adding extra significance to the fixtures.

Although the Black Satellites have already secured qualification for the 2027 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by virtue of Ghana hosting the tournament, the WAFU B Championship remains an important platform for the team’s development and preparation.

The competition will offer Ghana’s young talents valuable competitive experience as they continue their build-up towards hosting the continental championship next year.

The Black Satellites will be hoping to use the tournament to fine-tune their squad and reinforce their credentials as one of the region’s leading youth football teams.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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