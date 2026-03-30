2 hours ago

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has expressed confidence that Ghana national football team will deliver a much-improved performance in their upcoming international friendly against Germany national football team.

‎Ghana head into Monday’s fixture looking to bounce back from a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria, a result that exposed several weaknesses as the team continues preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

‎Speaking ahead of the match, Konigsdorffer admitted the display against Austria fell below expectations but insisted the squad has worked to correct its mistakes.

‎“Of course, it wasn't our best game. But tomorrow we want to perform better than the last game. We made some mistakes against Austria, but we have analysed them and want to do better,” he said.

‎The forward stressed that the team remains focused despite the setback, highlighting the importance of learning from difficult moments during the build-up to major tournaments.

‎“And we keep going. Like the coach said, there were even worse situations before the last World Cup. It’s just a friendly game. We made mistakes the other time and we want to do better tomorrow,” he added.

‎The match, scheduled for Monday evening, will provide another stern test for Ghana against one of Europe’s top sides, as the Black Stars look to restore confidence and build momentum ahead of the global tournament.