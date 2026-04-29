I earned my Black Stars call-up on merit – Adonai

Former Ghana international Albert Adomah says his place in the Black Stars squad was fully deserved, insisting his consistent club performances left selectors with little choice but to call him up.

Speaking in a candid interview with 3Sports, the veteran winger pointed to his standout spells with Bristol City and Middlesbrough as the foundation of his international recognition.

“I was top scorer for Middlesbrough, and I was scoring goals for Bristol City and creating chances. So it’s only right that they had to call me on merit,” he said.

Adomah admitted that his inclusion in the national team initially sparked debate among fans and pundits.

“When I got into the national team, there was a bit of noise in the background, ‘Why are you selecting Albert Adomah?’” he recalled.

Despite the early scepticism, he believes his consistency and durability justified his place in the squad. According to Adomah, he regularly featured more than many of his peers at both club and international levels.

“In all the call-ups, there are big players, but I actually played more games than anyone in the national team,” he said.

The former Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers winger also reflected on a personal highlight during his time with Ghana, wearing the iconic number 10 shirt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Andre Ayew sidelined through injury, Adomah inherited the jersey once worn by Ghana legend Abedi Pele.

“I said it’s just a number, and I’ll take it. It was a proud moment representing the national team,” he said.

Adomah started all of Ghana’s group-stage matches at the tournament but was later dropped to the bench for the quarter-final, a decision he admits was disappointing.

Nevertheless, he looks back on his international career with pride, emphasising that his journey to the Black Stars was built on performance and perseverance rather than reputation.