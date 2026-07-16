Body of Ghanaian killed in South Africa repatriated home as gov’t seeks justice

The Government of Ghana has repatriated the remains of Bashiru Isak, the Ghanaian national who was shot dead in South Africa in what authorities have linked to the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Mr Isak, who was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, a suburb of Cape Town, was the victim of the attack, contrary to earlier claims by some South African officials.

The Ministry described the late Bashiru Isak as a law-abiding citizen and a loving father of three.

With the consent of his family, the Government of Ghana, through its High Commission in Pretoria, facilitated the repatriation of his remains. The body arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:40 p.m.

Family members and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the body at the airport before it was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

“The Government of Ghana renews its demand for justice. We expect expedited investigations, arrests and prosecution. There must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the gruesome killing of Mr. Isak,” the statement said.

The Ministry added that Mr. Isak will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites after the independent autopsy is completed.

It further assured the public that Ghana would continue to pursue all appropriate diplomatic and legal avenues to ensure those responsible for the killing are brought to justice.