Bonsu Baah earns Al Qadsiah player of the Month for April nomination

Promotional poster with three players in red kits before a dark background, large yellow 'PLAYER OF THE MONTH' text, and a 'VOTE NOW' CTA below.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 3, 2026

Ghanaian forward Christopher Bonsu Baah has been nominated for Al Qadsiah’s Player of the Month award for April, following a string of impressive performances that have underlined his growing influence at the club.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a standout month, featuring in four matches and contributing directly to four goals. He found the net once and provided three assists, playing a key role in Al Qadsiah’s attacking output during the period.

Baah’s consistency and creativity in the final third have not gone unnoticed, with his contributions proving vital in tight contests. His ability to both score and create chances has added a new dimension to Al Qadsiah’s forward play.

The nomination marks another milestone in what is shaping up to be a promising spell for the young Ghanaian, whose development continues to attract attention.

With momentum on his side, Baah will be hoping to build on his April form as the season progresses.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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