Camidoh Drops Third Single of 2026 “A Thing I Like” Featuring PBee

Ghanaian Afro-Pop sensation Camidoh is keeping his 2026 momentum firmly intact, announcing the worldwide release of his third single of the year, “A Thing I Like,” a vibrant collaboration with rising label mate PBee that drops on June 10.

The new track follows hot on the heels of his earlier 2026 releases — “Ride Solo” and “Phony” — both of which demonstrated the versatility and range that have made Camidoh one of Ghana’s most compelling voices in contemporary music.

With “A Thing I Like,” he continues down the love-themed musical path that has become something of a signature for him, wrapping it in a blend of modern Afrobeat influences and an unmistakably Ghanaian sonic identity.

Produced by Klasik Beats and mixed and mastered by Mr Groove, the song is built around a catchy hook and lively melodies designed to reach across audiences and generations — a goal underscored by one of the track’s most distinctive features.

In a nod to the legends who laid the foundation for Ghanaian popular music, “A Thing I Like” incorporates an 11-second sample from “Eye Mo De Anaa,” a beloved classic by Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone.

The inclusion of the sample weaves a thread between the golden era of Ghanaian Hiplife and the contemporary Afro-Pop sound the artistes are championing today, creating what Camidoh and PBee describe as a fresh listening experience that honours the past while speaking firmly to the present.

PBee brings his own distinctive flavour to the collaboration, complementing Camidoh’s vocals and further cementing what is shaping up to be a creatively fertile partnership within the TOPBÖY SOUND and GRIND DONT STOP camp.

The artistes describe the record as a celebration of attraction, admiration and positive energy — a feel-good offering that also carries a deeper message about Camidoh’s commitment to putting Ghanaian music on the global map while paying homage to the pioneers who made it all possible.