Carlos Queiroz Names Ghana Squad for 2026 World Cup Campaign

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 2, 2026

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has unveiled his Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, blending experienced internationals with emerging talent as the four-time African champions prepare for the global showpiece.

The squad, released on Monday, is built around a core of senior players, with midfielder Thomas Partey, captain Jordan Ayew, striker Inaki Williams and defender Baba Rahman providing leadership and experience across the spine of the team.

Queiroz has also signalled a defensive rebuild, selecting a physically imposing backline that includes Derrick Luckassen, Abdul Mumin and Alidu Seidu. The trio are expected to play a key role as Ghana look to strengthen a defence that has faced scrutiny in recent years.

In midfield, Partey is joined by Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Caleb Yirenkyi and Augustine Boakye, offering a mix of defensive solidity and creativity.

The attacking department boasts some of Ghana’s most exciting talents. Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Fatawu Issahaku headline a forward line packed with pace, flair and goal-scoring potential. They are joined by experienced striker Jordan Ayew and a host of emerging attackers, including Prince Adu Kwabena, Christopher Bonsu Baah and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The squad announcement reflects Queiroz’s intention to balance experience with youth as Ghana seek to make a strong impression on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana’s Squad

Goalkeepers:

Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders:

Derrick Luckassen, Abdul Mumin, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Augustine Boakye

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Prince Adu Kwabena, Ernest Nuamah, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Brandon Thomas-Asante

With a squad combining established stars and rising prospects, expectations will be high among Ghanaian supporters as the Black Stars begin their quest to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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