Chairman Wontumi places GH¢5,000 bounty on Afia Schwarzenegger

By Prince Antwi December 3, 2022

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, has offered to reward anyone who gives information about the hiding place of Afia Schwarzenegger an amount of GH¢5,000.

In a wontumionline.com report, Chairman Wontumi called on the general public to help the security forces locate Afia Schwarzenegger, after the Tema High court sentenced her to ten days in prison with a fine of GH¢60,000.

This report comes after the socialite and mother of three went silent on social media, and her whereabouts remain unknown to many.

In an interview with Movement TV, Lawyer for Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw, declared Afia Schwarzenegger “Ghana’s most wanted”.

The private legal practitioner indicated that his team has handed over the warrant to all security patrol teams in the country to ensure Afia Schwarzenegger is arrested when spotted along the borders of Ghana.

He also cautioned anyone who is harbouring Afia Schwarzenegger to put an abrupt end to it or face the law when apprehended.

Meanwhile, Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court.

The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.

The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Entertainment

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in a navy tuxedo and bow tie stands beside a woman in a gold sequin dress at a formal event, both smiling.
    African News
    Joana Quaye moves to freeze RNAQ’s luxury assets and company shares pending divorce appeal
    Close-up portrait of a man with short hair and a trimmed beard looking at the camera in a studio setting with a dark background.
    African News
    Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo dies at 40 after long battle with cancer
    Portrait of a man wearing a navy blazer and maroon shirt, posing against a gray wall.
    Entertainment
    Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo is dead
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22