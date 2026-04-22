Chelsea FC Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior

Chelsea FC have parted company with head coach Liam Rosenior following a series of disappointing results, the club has confirmed.

The decision comes barely 24 hours after their 3-0 defeat to Brighton which puts their Champions League hopes at risk. Despite initial plans to allow the 41-year-old more time in charge, with mounting pressure linked to the club’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

Chelsea’s hopes of securing silverware in the FA Cup and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League are understood to have been key factors behind the move.

In the interim, Calum McFarlane will take charge of first-team affairs while the club begins its search for a permanent replacement, expected to be appointed in the summer.

Rosenior’s departure marks the latest managerial change at Stamford Bridge, with the club seeking to stabilise performances during a crucial stage of the season.

Chelsea have yet to comment further on potential candidates, but sources suggest the board is prioritising experience and the ability to deliver immediate results.

The club remains in contention for champions league place , but the coming weeks are likely to prove decisive in shaping the direction of their campaign.