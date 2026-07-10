China’s Development Model provides lessons for developing countries – Ambassador

China’s Ambassador to Ghana, Cong Song, has said the governance model of the Communist Party of China (CPC) provides valuable lessons for developing countries seeking sustainable development, political stability and improved living standards.

Speaking at an Inter-Party Roundtable and Press Briefing in Accra to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, the Ambassador said China’s development journey demonstrates that countries can achieve modernisation based on their own national circumstances rather than following Western development models.

According to him, China’s progress has been driven by strong political leadership, people-centred governance, strict party discipline and long-term national planning.

Ambassador Cong said President Xi Jinping, in his anniversary address, reaffirmed the CPC’s commitment to political stability, anti-corruption efforts, common prosperity and the promotion of global peace through initiatives aimed at fostering shared development.

He noted that the Party’s leadership over the past century had enabled China to eradicate absolute poverty, modernise its economy and become one of the world’s leading contributors to global development.

“By successfully leading Chinese modernisation, the Communist Party of China challenges the myth that modernisation equals Westernisation and expands the pathways to modernisation for developing countries,” he said.

The Ambassador stressed that China does not seek to export its political system but encourages countries to learn from one another while pursuing development models suited to their own national realities.

China’s Commitment to Africa

Cong Song highlighted China’s Four Global Initiatives—the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative—as key platforms delivering practical benefits across Africa through infrastructure development, peacekeeping, education and trade.

He cited China’s implementation of zero-tariff access for African exports, continued support for the Belt and Road Initiative, participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions and advocacy for greater African representation in global governance institutions as evidence of Beijing’s commitment to the continent.

Samia Nkrumah Calls for Stronger Africa-China Cooperation

Former Convention People’s Party (CPP) Chairperson Samia Nkrumah traced the longstanding relationship between Ghana and China to the vision of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and Chairman Mao Zedong.

She recalled that Ghana established diplomatic relations with China shortly after becoming a republic in 1960 and was among the countries that supported China’s restoration to the United Nations.

Ms. Nkrumah said successive Ghanaian governments, regardless of political affiliation, have maintained strong ties with China, reflecting the solid foundation laid by the two countries’ founding leaders.

She urged African countries to strengthen continental cooperation in engaging China, arguing that a united Africa would be in a stronger position to negotiate mutually beneficial partnerships.

She also called for greater collaboration in technology transfer, industrialisation and skills development to complement China’s investments in infrastructure across the continent.

Pratt Praises China’s Development Record

General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, described the CPC as a political movement that has consistently championed anti-imperialism, national liberation and the right of countries to determine their own development paths without external interference.

He said China’s transformation from a largely agrarian society into a global industrial and technological powerhouse demonstrates the impact of determined leadership and long-term planning.

Mr. Pratt praised China’s poverty reduction efforts, describing the lifting of more than 100 million people out of poverty as one of the greatest development achievements in modern history.

He also commended the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s zero-tariff policy for African countries, saying they have the potential to deepen trade and accelerate development across the continent.

He reaffirmed support for the One China Policy and called for stronger solidarity between China and countries of the Global South in promoting peace, development and a more equitable international order.

NDC and NPP Reaffirm Support for Ghana-China Relations

Representing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Deputy Treasurer Thomas Ayisi extended congratulations to the CPC on behalf of the party and described relations between the NDC and the CPC as one built on solidarity and mutual respect.

He said the NDC’s democratic journey since its formation in 1992 under the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been guided by accountability, inclusivity and social justice.

Mr. Ayisi expressed confidence that continued cooperation between the NDC and the CPC would inspire future generations to pursue democratic progress and people-centred governance.

Representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Kwesi Acquah also congratulated the CPC on its 105th anniversary and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening Ghana-China relations.

He acknowledged China’s remarkable economic transformation and the role successive Ghanaian governments have played in expanding bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and trade.

Mr. Acquah noted that although the NPP and CPC hold different political and economic philosophies, both parties share a commitment to national development, disciplined governance and investment in human capital.

He also reaffirmed the NPP’s support for the One China Policy and expressed optimism that continued party-to-party exchanges would deepen bilateral relations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

The Inter-Party Roundtable brought together representatives of political parties, academia and civil society to discuss China’s development experience and explore opportunities to strengthen Ghana-China cooperation amid growing economic and diplomatic relations.