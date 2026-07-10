Ghana will learn from 2026 World Cup disappointment – Kamaldeen Sulemana

Young male soccer player wearing a white jersey with green accents and the number 23, looking focused on the field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 10, 2026

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana says the Black Stars will use the lessons from their World Cup campaign to come back stronger after falling short in North America.

The Atalanta forward started Ghana’s opening match against Panama but was named among the substitutes for the team’s remaining games after an underwhelming display.

It was Sulemana’s third senior international tournament and his second World Cup with Ghana, but the 24-year-old has continued to face pressure to reproduce his club form consistently for the national team.

In a message posted on social media, Sulemana thanked Ghanaians for their support and said representing the country remained a source of pride.

“Very grateful and honoured to represent the motherland on the global stage again,” he wrote. “It’s a privilege I will never take for granted.”

Sulemana said the players understood the importance of football to people across Ghana, particularly at a time when many were facing personal and economic difficulties.

“We gave it our all to make the country proud and give Ghanaians something to cheer for,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we fell short, but we will learn from this experience, work even harder and do everything we can to give something special back to the people of Ghana.”

Ghana’s campaign ended in disappointment, but Sulemana said there were still moments the squad could reflect on positively.

“There are many lessons learnt, but also moments we can be proud of,” he added. “Forever grateful. God bless Ghana.”

Sulemana is expected to spend time in Ghana during the close season before returning to Italy for pre-season training with Atalanta.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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