COCOBOD CEO calls for fair global cocoa pricing to support sustainable production

The Ghana Cocoa Board has appealed to international partners and cocoa buyers to adopt a fair and transparent pricing system that promotes sustainability within the global cocoa industry.

Speaking at the launch of the 2027 World Cocoa Foundation Partnership Meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Randy Abbey, said the Finance Ministry and its development partners are collaborating to safeguard the financial sustainability and long-term future of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Dr. Abbey stressed that the responsibility of sustaining the cocoa industry should not fall entirely on producing countries alone.

According to him, COCOBOD intends to use the 2027 Partnership Meeting to renew calls on international partners, chocolate manufacturers and cocoa buyers to ensure greater fairness across the global cocoa value chain.

He noted that compliance with international regulations and sustainability standards should not place an unfair burden on cocoa farmers.

“We need a fair, transparent pricing structure that reflects the true cost of sustainable production,” he stated.

Dr. Abbey also highlighted several challenges confronting the cocoa sector, including disease outbreaks, climate change impacts, supply chain disruptions, low farmer incomes and broader sustainability concerns.

He added that government will continue implementing interventions aimed at supporting cocoa farmers and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry.