COCOBOD settles GHc162m cocoa bill debts owed to non-DDEP investors

By Prince Antwi July 16, 2026

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the full settlement of outstanding obligations owed to individual holders of cocoa bills who opted out of the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, COCOBOD disclosed that it had paid GH¢162 million to clear the outstanding debts, which had remained unpaid since the implementation of the DDEP in 2023.

“Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) wishes to inform investors and the general public that it has paid GH¢162 million in full settlement of outstanding obligations to individual holders of cocoa bills who did not participate in the Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP),” the statement said.

The Board explained that the delay in settling the obligations was due to financial challenges arising from the debt restructuring programme, which affected cocoa bill holders who did not join the DDEP.

COCOBOD said the payment demonstrates its commitment to fulfilling all legitimate financial obligations and encouraged beneficiaries to contact their respective fund managers to receive their funds.

The Board expressed appreciation to the affected investors for their patience and understanding throughout the period of delayed payments.

According to COCOBOD, the settlement forms part of broader measures to rebuild investor confidence, improve its financial stability, and support the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

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