Court remands 60-year-old for allegedly blowing GH₵275k family funds

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 14, 2026

A 60-year-old driver, Kwame Mensah, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality over allegations of misappropriating GHC275,000 belonging to his family.

Mensah pleaded not guilty to the charge of dishonest appropriation and is expected to reappear before the court on May 27, 2026.

Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan, who is prosecuting the case, told the court presided over by Robert Addo that the complainant, Kofi Nyame, is the head of the Aduana family at Mpatuam in the Amansie West District.

According to the prosecution, the family sold a portion of its farmland in November 2025 for GHC275,000, with the proceeds entrusted to the accused for safekeeping.

The court heard that in December 2025, when the family requested the money for renovation works on their family house, Mensah informed them that he had invested the funds in treasury bills and would be able to refund the amount by February 2026.

However, by April 2026, he had neither refunded the money nor provided any documentation to support his claim of investment in treasury bills.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Nkawie Police on May 6, 2026, leading to his arrest.

In his caution statement, Mensah admitted receiving the money but claimed he was robbed by three unidentified young men while transporting the cash from Asuofua in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District to Mpatuam.

Following investigations, he was formally charged and arraigned before the court.

GNA

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