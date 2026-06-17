Dan Quaye warns Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has warned the Black Stars not to underestimate Panama as they prepare to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Ghana will face the Central American side in their opening Group L fixture on Wednesday, 17 June, in what is expected to be a crucial match for both teams.

The Black Stars are making their fifth appearance at the World Cup and have been drawn alongside Panama, England and Croatia in a challenging group at the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Swiit FM, Quaye said Ghana’s hopes of making a strong start will depend largely on the players’ determination and mentality rather than tactics alone.

“Panama will not be easy opponents for Ghana,” he said. “While we are aiming for a strong start to the tournament, they will also be desperate for victory. I believe that with a strong fighting spirit, the Black Stars can succeed against them.”

The former defender acknowledged the efforts of head coach Carlos Queiroz in preparing the squad but stressed that success on the global stage will ultimately be decided on the pitch.

“Coach Carlos Queiroz is doing his best, but I think everything will ultimately depend on the players if we are to make an impact at this tournament,” he added.

Ghana enter the competition seeking to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their historic run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they became only the third African nation to reach the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars previously competed at the World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022, and expectations remain high that the 2026 tournament could mark a fresh chapter for one of Africa’s most celebrated football nations.

A positive result against Panama would provide a significant boost ahead of tougher tests against former champions England and 2018 finalists Croatia in Group L.