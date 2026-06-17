Dan Quaye warns Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has warned the Black Stars not to underestimate Panama as they prepare to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Ghana will face the Central American side in their opening Group L fixture on Wednesday, 17 June, in what is expected to be a crucial match for both teams.

The Black Stars are making their fifth appearance at the World Cup and have been drawn alongside Panama, England and Croatia in a challenging group at the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Swiit FM, Quaye said Ghana’s hopes of making a strong start will depend largely on the players’ determination and mentality rather than tactics alone.

“Panama will not be easy opponents for Ghana,” he said. “While we are aiming for a strong start to the tournament, they will also be desperate for victory. I believe that with a strong fighting spirit, the Black Stars can succeed against them.”

The former defender acknowledged the efforts of head coach Carlos Queiroz in preparing the squad but stressed that success on the global stage will ultimately be decided on the pitch.

“Coach Carlos Queiroz is doing his best, but I think everything will ultimately depend on the players if we are to make an impact at this tournament,” he added.

Ghana enter the competition seeking to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their historic run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they became only the third African nation to reach the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars previously competed at the World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022, and expectations remain high that the 2026 tournament could mark a fresh chapter for one of Africa’s most celebrated football nations.

A positive result against Panama would provide a significant boost ahead of tougher tests against former champions England and 2018 finalists Croatia in Group L.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Two men shake hands in a bright yellow club corridor with a Villarreal CF crest on the wall behind them, one in a yellow kit and the other in blue tracksuit.
    Archives
    2026 World Cup: We will win the Panama game for Thomas Partey – Kwesi Sibo
    Soccer player in a white jersey with number 8 leaps to control the ball while two dark-clad defenders approach.
    Archives
    Life goes on – Majeed Ashimeru on not making 2026 World Cup final squad
    Goal-scoring moment: yellow-clad forward celebrates near the net as the ball crosses the line, with a green-clad goalkeeper nearby and a red-clad player reacting with hands on his head.
    Archives
    Caleb Yirenkyi can replace him easily – Laryea Kingston on missing Thomas Partey in World Cup opener
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31