Ghana’s fashion designer Sadia Sanusi dies ahead of landmark masterclass

Split-screen image of two women smiling: left in a bright green off-the-shoulder dress, right in a red-and-blue patterned blouse, photographed indoors with decorative lighting in the background.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 17, 2026

The Ghanaian fashion industry has been plunged into mourning following reports of the death of celebrated designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi, whose passing has sent shockwaves through the creative community just days before a major milestone event she had been preparing for.

News of Sadia Sanusi’s death surfaced on social media on Sunday, June 14, 2026, triggering an outpouring of grief from colleagues, clients, industry players and admirers who had followed her remarkable journey in fashion and entrepreneurship over the years.

Her reported passing comes at a particularly heartbreaking moment, as she had been actively promoting the Kente Artistry Masterclass, a highly anticipated programme scheduled to run from June 22 to June 26, 2026.

The event was intended to mark the tenth anniversary of her fashion brand and serve as a platform for mentoring aspiring designers and entrepreneurs.

Among the first public figures to react to the tragic news was gospel musician Felicia Wiseborn, who paid an emotional tribute to the late designer on social media.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Sadia as a beautiful daughter whose passing had left her devastated.

The death of the renowned designer has left a significant void in the fashion landscape, where she had established herself as one of the leading advocates for preserving and modernising traditional Ghanaian textiles through contemporary fashion.

Born and raised in Accra, Sadia Sanusi’s passion for fashion was nurtured from childhood. Her earliest inspiration came from her mother, who worked as a fashion designer and operated a bustling workshop. Those formative years exposed Sadia to the art of garment creation and ignited a lifelong fascination with design.

In a previous interview, she fondly recalled spending countless hours observing her mother’s work after school, watching fabrics transform into beautiful outfits while customers streamed in and out of the workshop.

Those experiences laid the foundation for what would eventually become a successful career in fashion.

Determined to build a future in the creative industry, Sadia pursued higher education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where she studied Communication Design from 2012 to 2016. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree, she launched her own fashion label, a move that would later earn her recognition as one of Ghana’s most innovative young designers.

Before becoming a respected entrepreneur, Sadia first gained national attention in 2012 when she participated in the prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana 2012 competition, finishing as second runner-up. While many contestants pursued careers in entertainment and media, Sadia channelled her growing visibility into building a fashion empire rooted in Ghanaian heritage.

Through her eponymous brand, she became known for creating elegant bridal wear, occasion outfits and contemporary designs that seamlessly incorporated traditional kente and wax-print fabrics. Her work distinguished itself through a unique blend of modern aesthetics and cultural authenticity, earning admiration from clients across Ghana and beyond.

Over the years, her designs graced major fashion events, red carpets and high-profile occasions, helping to elevate Ghanaian craftsmanship on both local and international stages. Industry observers frequently praised her ability to reinterpret traditional fabrics in ways that appealed to modern audiences while preserving their cultural significance.

In the days leading up to her death, Sadia remained deeply engaged with her work and future projects. Promotional materials for her upcoming Kente Artistry Masterclass showed an enthusiastic entrepreneur eager to share a decade’s worth of knowledge and experience with the next generation of creatives.

In what has now become one of her final public messages, Sadia expressed excitement about the programme and her desire to empower others through education and mentorship. She described the masterclass as an opportunity to transfer valuable lessons from her journey in fashion and entrepreneurship.

Following news of her passing, videos promoting the event resurfaced online, adding an emotional dimension to the tributes being shared by friends, clients and fellow creatives.

Many have remembered Sadia Sanusi not only as a gifted designer but also as a mentor, cultural ambassador and visionary entrepreneur who dedicated her career to showcasing the beauty of Ghanaian textiles and traditions.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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