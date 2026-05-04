Daniel Adu-Adjei scores twice as Rijeka cruise past Lokomotiva

Celebrating footballer in a light-blue kit shouting with joy; POBJEDA!!! overlay and a 0:3 score with team crests (HNK Rijeka on left).
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 4, 2026

Ghanaian forward Daniel Adu-Adjei scored twice to help Rijeka secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Lokomotiva in the Croatian top flight.

The 20-year-old delivered a clinical display in front of goal, playing a central role in his side’s dominant performance away from home. His brace ensured Rijeka maintained control of the contest, continuing their strong run of form in the league.

Adu-Adjei, a former youth player at AFC Bournemouth, has enjoyed an impressive campaign, with his latest goals taking his tally to 10 across all competitions. He has also contributed three assists, underlining his growing influence in the team’s attacking play.

Notably, four of his goals have come in the UEFA Europa Conference League, highlighting his ability to perform on the European stage as well as domestically.

His development has been closely followed, with the young forward showing increasing confidence and composure in the final third. Performances like this are likely to strengthen his reputation as one of the emerging talents to watch.

For Rijeka, the victory keeps momentum on their side, while for Adu-Adjei, it marks another significant step in what is proving to be a breakthrough season.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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