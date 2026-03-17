5 hours ago

Forward Daniel Agyei has received his first call-up to the Ghana national football team ahead of the upcoming international window.

The 28-year-old striker, who plays for Turkish side Kocaelispor, has been rewarded for his performances this season after scoring four goals in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Agyei’s inclusion comes as Ghana continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Otto Addo naming a squad that blends experienced players with new faces.

The striker has built his career largely in Europe, having previously played in England before moving to Turkey, where he has been making steady progress in the Turkish top flight.

His first call-up represents a significant milestone and offers him the opportunity to make his debut for Ghana during the international break.

‎Agyei will now be hoping to impress the Black Stars technical team and establish himself as an option in Ghana’s attacking lineup as preparations for the World Cup continue.