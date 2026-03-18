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Ghanaian international David Abagna Sandan has completed a permanent transfer to Ordabasy FC from Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

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‎The former Real Tamale United captain makes the switch as he seeks a fresh challenge in the Kazakhstani top flight, bringing with him valuable experience from both domestic and European football.

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‎Abagna, known for his composure in midfield and leadership qualities, previously played a key role at Real Tamale United before earning his move abroad. His stint with APOEL Nicosia further exposed him to continental competition, enhancing his development as a player.

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‎The move to Ordabasy FC is seen as an opportunity for the Ghana international to secure more playing time and continue his progression, while also strengthening the Kazakh side’s midfield options ahead of the new season.

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‎Neither club has disclosed the financial details of the transfer, but the deal marks another step in Abagna’s growing career on the international stage.