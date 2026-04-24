David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah to be included in Black stars squad for May friendlies

Ghana is considering handing opportunities to two rising talents from Barcelona Atlètic, David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah, ahead of an upcoming international friendly against Mexico.

The inclusion of the pair in the Ghana national football team squad, however, remains uncertain. Their availability will depend on whether their club qualifies for the promotion play-offs, which could require them to remain in Spain during the international window.

Issah, who has already taken his first steps on the international stage, made his senior debut earlier in 2025. The winger featured for 30 minutes in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago, offering a glimpse of his potential at national level.

For Oduro, a call-up would mark a significant milestone, as the defender is yet to earn his first senior cap for Ghana. His potential inclusion highlights a growing emphasis on integrating young, Europe-based prospects into the national setup.