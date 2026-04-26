David Oduro returns from injury to boost Barcelona B squad

Ghanaian defender David Oduro has made a timely return from injury, earning a place in the Barcelona Atlètic matchday squad for their clash against Atlètic Lleida.

Oduro had been sidelined for several weeks with an adductor injury, raising concerns over his short-term availability. However, his recent return to training earlier this week signalled a positive step in his recovery, and he is now back in contention.

His inclusion provides a welcome boost for Barcelona B, who will be looking to strengthen their options as the season progresses. The young defender’s return also adds to the growing Ghanaian presence in the squad.

Oduro will line up alongside compatriot Abdul Aziz Issah, offering a moment of pride for Ghanaian fans following the progress of both players in Spain.

After weeks on the sidelines, Oduro’s return marks a fresh chapter as he aims to regain full match fitness and re-establish himself within the team setup.