Dede Ayew took care of me – Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh has paid tribute to Andre Ayew, describing the former Black Stars captain as a key figure in his growth both on and off the pitch.

The Freiburg midfielder credited Ayew’s leadership and personal support during his early days with the national team, highlighting the impact the veteran forward had on his transition into international football.

“From the day I joined the Black Stars to when I had the injury and couldn’t participate anymore, he was really taking good care of me,” Kyereh told Joy Sports. “Of course, he was my childhood hero.”

Kyereh, who received his first call-up in 2021, said his admiration for Ayew stretches back years and remains as strong as ever.

“I still have pictures of him and others in my childhood room. I have big respect for Dede,” he added.

The 29-year-old midfielder came into the spotlight during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where he featured in Ghana’s 3-2 group-stage defeat to Comoros.

He was later named in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup but suffered a serious injury that ruled him out for an extended period, halting his momentum at a crucial stage of his career.

Kyereh has since returned to action and recently found the net for Freiburg’s reserve side, as he continues his recovery and pushes towards full fitness.

His reflections on Ayew offer a glimpse into the influence of experienced figures within the Black Stars setup, and the role mentorship can play in shaping the next generation of Ghanaian talent.