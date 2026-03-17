5 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has received his first call-up to the Ghana national football team following a strong campaign with Cypriot side Pafos FC.

Luckassen has been in impressive form this season, scoring three league goals in 20 appearances for the club while playing a key role in their defensive setup.

‎The 29-year-old has also made his mark in European competition, finding the net once in the UEFA Champions League during the current campaign.

His performances have now been rewarded with a place in Ghana’s squad as the Black Stars continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Luckassen’s inclusion adds experience and versatility to Ghana’s defensive options as coach Otto Addo looks to strengthen his squad ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

The defender will be hoping to make a positive impression on his international debut and establish himself as part of the Black Stars setup moving forward.