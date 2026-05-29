Don’t build Ghana around one player – Agyemang Badu to Black Stars ahead of 2026 World Cup

Smiling man in a white shirt speaks into a microphone at a press conference or panel.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 29, 2026

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has warned against building the Black Stars around in-form forward Antoine Semenyo as excitement grows ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Mohammed Kudus ruled out of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, attention has increasingly shifted to Semenyo following his impressive performances in European football this season.

The Bournemouth attacker has emerged as one of Ghana’s brightest attacking prospects after a standout campaign that strengthened his reputation on the international stage.

However, Agyemang Badu believes Ghana must avoid depending too heavily on one player if the Black Stars are to succeed at the World Cup.

“An anchor of the team, yes. But building the team solely around one person, I don’t buy that idea,” the former midfielder told Graphic Sports.

“What happens if he gets injured? Then your team is messed up.”

Agyemang Badu, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, said Semenyo’s form should serve as an advantage rather than become the foundation of the team’s tactical approach.

The former Udinese midfielder cautioned that tournament football demands collective discipline and balance, warning that excessive reliance on individual brilliance could backfire on the global stage.

His comments come as the Black Stars intensify preparations for the tournament. Ghana have opened camp in Cardiff with 22 players ahead of their international friendly against Wales on 2 June.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to announce his final World Cup squad shortly before the match.

Ghana will compete in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. The Black Stars begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June at BMO Field before facing England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June. They will conclude the group stage against Croatia on 27 June.

The four-time African champions are hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their memorable quarter-final run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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