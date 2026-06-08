“Don’t Go to South Africa If You Want to Stay Alive” — Repatriated Ghanaian Woman Issues Stark Warning

Close-up of a woman with curly hair speaking to reporters, microphone in foreground, DAT News watermark on screen.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 8, 2026

A Ghanaian woman who returned home as part of the second batch of evacuees repatriated from South Africa has issued a chilling warning to compatriots considering travelling to the country, painting a harrowing picture of life under the shadow of xenophobic violence.

Speaking after her arrival in Accra, the visibly shaken woman held nothing back in describing what she and fellow Ghanaians endured, urging anyone with plans to relocate to South Africa to think again — or risk paying with their lives.

“Don’t go to South Africa if you want to stay alive. The citizens will kill you if you do. Many people have been killed and are currently in the mortuary,” she said.

The returnee described South Africans as deeply resentful of foreign nationals, dismissing the commonly cited claim that immigrants are taking local jobs as a cover for what she characterised as laziness and misplaced entitlement.

“South Africans are very envious. They are very lazy, yet they complain that foreigners are taking their jobs,” she said bluntly.

She also spoke to the particular hostility experienced by foreign women, suggesting that personal and romantic grievances were fuelling part of the animosity directed at Ghanaian ladies in the country.

“For us ladies, the men are often angry because we do not find them attractive,” she added.

Her testimony offers one of the most candid and unfiltered accounts to emerge from the repatriation exercise, which ultimately brought home a total of 979 Ghanaians across three phases following a surge in xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

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