Abronye DC Regains Bail After Surrendering Passport to Court

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 8, 2026

NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has had his bail conditions restored after complying with a court directive to hand over his passport — ending a brief spell in police custody triggered by his initial failure to do so.

The Accra Circuit Court had on June 4, 2026, remanded Abronye into police custody after he failed to surrender his passport as required under the terms of his bail in an ongoing criminal case.

During proceedings on Monday, June 8, his counsel Daniel Martey Addo informed the court that all outstanding bail conditions had since been fulfilled.

The court registrar confirmed that the passports had been deposited on the morning of Friday, June 5, 2026, paving the way for the court to formally restore his bail.

While granting the restoration, the court issued a firm warning to Abronye that any further breach of his bail conditions would result in immediate revocation — leaving no room for ambiguity about the consequences of non-compliance.

Abronye DC is currently facing a charge of false publication brought against him by the State.

The High Court had granted him bail last month following his arraignment and remand, with the surrender of his passport listed as one of the conditions attached to that bail.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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