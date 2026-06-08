Presidency bars Public Officials from accepting Private Awards without approval

The Presidency has directed all Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers of state institutions, and other political appointees to refrain from participating in or accepting awards from private organisations without prior approval from the Office of the President.

The directive, issued by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, follows concerns raised by President John Dramani Mahama over what has been described as a growing trend of public officials receiving honours from private bodies as “best-performing”, “most outstanding”, or “most influential” office holders.

According to the Presidency, many of these organisations are relatively unknown, have questionable credentials, and lack transparent or verifiable criteria for assessing the performance of public officials.

“The President has noted with concern the increasing trend of Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers of State Institutions, and other public officials participating in and accepting awards from various private organisations purporting to recognise them as the ‘best-performing’, ‘most outstanding’, or ‘most influential’ public office holders,” the statement said.

The Presidency warned that the proliferation of such awards could undermine the integrity of public service, create public misconceptions about performance assessment, and expose government officials to unnecessary criticism.

It stressed that public office is a trust placed in officials by citizens and that performance should be measured through objective, verifiable government systems rather than privately organised award schemes.

The directive therefore instructed all public officials to “refrain from participating in, sponsoring, endorsing, attending, or accepting awards from such organisations unless expressly authorised by the Office of the President.”

It further noted that government remains focused on implementing its policy agenda, particularly commitments outlined in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto and other performance targets.

According to the statement, the performance of Ministers and Chief Executive Officers will be assessed based on measurable outcomes, effective service delivery, prudent use of public resources, and the implementation of government programmes.

The Presidency also indicated that a comprehensive performance review of Ministers and Chief Executive Officers will be conducted in due course, and its findings will guide decisions on retention, reassignment, and possible restructuring within the administration.

Public officials were therefore urged to focus on delivering results rather than seeking recognition from external award schemes whose credibility may be difficult to verify.

The directive comes days after several government officials were honoured at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

At the event, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo was named Best Regional Minister, while Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah received the Best Male Performing Minister award.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Toffey, was adjudged Best Deputy Minister, while Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey was named Best Female Minister.

The ceremony, attended by government officials, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, was also graced by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.