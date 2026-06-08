Energy Minister reaffirms commitment to local refining and value addition in energy transition agenda

By Prince Antwi June 8, 2026

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, has reaffirmed that local refining and value addition remain key pillars of Ghana’s energy transition strategy.

He explained that while government continues to expand investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other green technologies, petroleum resources will still play a critical role in driving economic growth, industrialisation, and energy security during the transition period.

According to him, the overall policy direction is to use existing petroleum resources responsibly while simultaneously building cleaner and more sustainable energy systems for the future.

“The two objectives are complementary and mutually reinforcing,” he said during the delivery of crude oil to the Sentuo Oil Refinery for local processing on Monday, June 8.

Dr Jinapor expressed appreciation to stakeholders who contributed to the successful implementation of the initiative, describing their cooperation as essential to its achievement.

He specifically acknowledged GNPC and Explorco, Tullow Ghana, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, Vitol Ghana, Sentuo Oil Refinery, and other partners involved in the Jubilee and Sankofa fields for their continued support and engagement.

The Minister also assured investors and industry players of government’s commitment to policies that promote investment, encourage local value addition, and strengthen collaboration across the petroleum value chain.

He said government would continue to provide the necessary policy stability and institutional support to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s energy sector.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must remain focused on the broader goal of transforming Ghana from a producer of raw materials into a country that increasingly processes, refines, and adds value to its own resources,” he stated.

Dr Jinapor added that this approach would drive industrial transformation, create sustainable jobs, enhance economic resilience, and promote shared prosperity.

He concluded that a well-developed energy sector would not only power the economy but also serve as a catalyst for broader national development and industrial growth.

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