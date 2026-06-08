Ghana Shippers’ Authority deepens industry collaboration to boost trade efficiency

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the trading community as part of efforts to position Ghana as the preferred multimodal shipping hub in the West African sub-region.

The commitment was underscored at the High Value Shippers (Platinum) Engagement Forum held in Accra on Thursday, June 4, 2026, which brought together leading importers, exporters, manufacturers, and key stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector.

Participants included representatives from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Armed Forces, Nestlé Ghana, Cargill, Olam, CIMAF Cement, Ghacem Cement, Guinness Ghana Limited, B5 Plus, Blue Skies, and Duraplast.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Professor Ransford Gyampo, the Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation, Mrs. Monica Josiah, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to building stronger partnerships within the logistics value chain and supporting government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda.

She said the forum provided a platform for constructive dialogue on challenges affecting international trade and logistics operations.

According to her, high-value shippers play a critical role in Ghana’s economic development through trade facilitation, industrial growth, job creation, and revenue generation.

She noted that global shipping and logistics continue to face disruptions such as rising freight costs, port congestion, container shortages, exchange rate volatility, geopolitical tensions, and evolving compliance requirements.

“These challenges require collaborative solutions. Sustainable progress can only be achieved through cooperation and continuous dialogue among regulators, service providers, and the trading community,” she stated.

Mrs. Josiah stressed that the GSA remains committed to protecting the interests of shippers while promoting an efficient and competitive shipping environment under its statutory mandate.

She further highlighted the impact of digitalisation, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and global supply chain shifts, urging Ghanaian shippers to remain competitive in regional and international markets.

The forum also featured discussions on the Container Administrative Charge, with Mr. Kwesi Saforo of the GSA’s Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department presenting findings on regional comparisons. He noted that Ghana’s charge is significantly higher than those in some neighbouring countries, prompting regulatory intervention.

He explained that following GSA’s review, the charge was initially adjusted to GHC 550 per TEU, before being further reviewed to GHC 720 per TEU following consultations and intervention by the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe.

The Ghana Standards Authority also briefed stakeholders on proposed reforms to the certification and verification of weighing and measuring devices used in commercial operations, aimed at improving accuracy, transparency, and compliance within the sector.

During the interactive session, stakeholders raised concerns over high demurrage charges, port-related fees, and delays in cargo clearance, noting that these challenges continue to increase the cost of doing business and affect the competitiveness of Ghana’s ports.

Some participants also expressed concerns about the use of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s AI-based import declaration vetting system, arguing that it has, in some cases, resulted in unexpected charges. They called for sustained engagement and periodic reviews to ensure fairness and efficiency.

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations at the GSA, Mr. Prince Henry Ankrah, expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their participation and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to working closely with industry players to create a more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly trade environment.

The forum forms part of the GSA’s broader stakeholder engagement strategy aimed at enhancing compliance, improving awareness, and promoting collaboration across Ghana’s shipping and logistics ecosystem.