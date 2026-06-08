Suspended KATH CEO Appeals to Striking Staff to Resume Work Amid Ongoing Talks

The suspended Chief Executive of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. (Med) Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has appealed to striking staff of the hospital to return to duty, urging them to prioritise patient care while ongoing engagements over their concerns continue at the national level.

In a statement issued from the Office of the Chief Executive on Monday, June 8, Dr. Baidoo expressed appreciation to staff for what he described as their “show of solidarity” during the industrial action, which has disrupted services at the facility.

However, he stressed the urgent need for staff to resume work “in the supreme interest of Ghanaians and valued patients.”

He indicated that management would defer further decisions and directives to the “supreme wisdom” of the Minister of Health and the hospital’s governing board.

His appeal comes amid disruptions to healthcare delivery at the facility, with patients facing challenges in accessing medical services as a result of the industrial action.

The development follows a directive issued by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, on June 5, instructing the Board of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to suspend Dr. Baidoo for two weeks with immediate effect over the announcement of a temporary suspension of emergency admissions at the hospital.

The directive, contained in a letter dated June 5, 2026, stated that the CEO’s decision to announce the temporary halt in emergency admissions was inconsistent with instructions issued by John Dramani Mahama regarding the management of the situation at the facility.