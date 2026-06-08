Firefighters avert major losses in two separate Accra fire incidents

Front end of a severely burned car with melted wiring and charred debris exposed at the engine bay (fire damage).
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 8, 2026

Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station in Accra successfully responded to two separate fire outbreaks over the weekend, preventing further destruction and ensuring that no lives were lost.

The first incident occurred late on Saturday night at the North Gate of Accra Academy in Bubiashie, where a Lexus RX350 was engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded swiftly, bringing the blaze under control and extinguishing it before it could spread to nearby properties.

The fire extensively damaged the vehicle, completely destroying its engine compartment, roof and dashboard. However, emergency responders managed to salvage parts of the vehicle, including the rear seats and tyres.

In a separate incident on Sunday, firefighters were called to Dansoman Last Stop following reports of a fire involving a tailoring shop operating from a metal container.

Although the fire had already burned out before the arrival of the fire crew, it caused significant damage to the shop, destroying three sewing machines, fabrics, tables and chairs. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched investigations into both incidents to determine their causes.

The Service has meanwhile urged the public to observe fire safety regulations, regularly inspect electrical installations and promptly report emergencies to help prevent similar occurrences and safeguard lives and property.

Fire-damaged room with a collapsed roof, charred furniture, and standing muddy water; scattered burnt debris and colorful fabric in the foreground; fire department logo visible bottom right.

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Burnt car interior with charred debris and a blue emergency light in the background, indicating a recent fire scene.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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