Authorities Begin Demolition of Deteriorating Storey Building in Osu [VIDEO]

A dilapidated five-story concrete building with broken windows, graffiti on the walls, and a small street-level shop with a red awning.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 8, 2026

Excavators have moved into Osu in the Greater Accra Region as authorities commence the controlled demolition of a storey building whose structural condition has raised serious safety concerns, in what officials say is a precautionary measure to prevent a potential disaster.

The exercise, which got underway on Monday, comes at a time of heightened anxiety over building safety across Accra, following a string of collapse incidents that have claimed lives and left residents on edge.

With the rainy season in full swing and forecasts pointing to continued heavy rainfall, authorities say they cannot afford to leave structurally compromised buildings standing.

Scenes from the site showed excavators already at work, systematically bringing down the deteriorating structure before nature — or gravity — could do it without warning and with far more devastating consequences.

The move is part of a broader push by authorities to identify and act on buildings that pose an imminent risk to occupants and surrounding communities.

It follows growing public pressure on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other regulatory bodies to take proactive steps after the collapse of a three-storey building at Avenor in North Kaneshie on June 7 killed two people, and a separate collapse at Adenta New Site days earlier also proved fatal.

Officials have signalled that the Osu demolition will not be an isolated exercise, with further inspections and enforcement actions expected as part of wider efforts to rid the city of structurally unsound buildings before the peak of the rainy season.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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