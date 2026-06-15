Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai calls for tax taivers on donated Medical supplies

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By Prince Antwi June 15, 2026

Founder of Peace and Love Hospitals and President of Breast Care International, Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, has called on the government to waive taxes and duties on donated medical supplies, arguing that existing charges are limiting support for healthcare facilities across the country.

Speaking during a donation exercise on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Dr Wiafe-Addai said many hospitals rely heavily on assistance from charitable organisations and international partners to provide quality healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities.

According to her, the cost of clearing donated drugs, medical equipment, and other essential supplies at Ghana’s ports often discourages potential donors and reduces the level of support available to healthcare institutions.

“We appeal to the government to waive taxes and duties on donated drugs and medical supplies at our ports. Many donor organisations are ready to support healthcare facilities, but these charges sometimes become a challenge and limit the support that can be provided,” she stated.

Dr Wiafe-Addai noted that several healthcare facilities continue to depend on donations to bridge resource gaps and improve patient care, especially those serving low-income and vulnerable populations.

She explained that while many donor organisations are willing to provide support, the financial burden associated with port clearance procedures can significantly reduce the value of assistance that ultimately reaches hospitals and patients.

The renowned breast cancer advocate believes that removing taxes and duties on donated medical supplies would encourage more organisations to contribute to Ghana’s healthcare sector and help strengthen healthcare delivery nationwide.

According to her, easier access to donated medicines, equipment, and other essential resources would improve treatment outcomes and enhance the capacity of health facilities to meet growing healthcare demands.

Dr Wiafe-Addai further observed that many hospitals continue to face challenges in acquiring critical medical supplies despite increasing demand for healthcare services across the country.

She therefore urged the government to consider tax exemptions for donated medical items as part of broader efforts to improve healthcare delivery and support the work of healthcare providers.

Reiterating her appeal, she stressed that such a policy would significantly increase support for hospitals and create a more enabling environment for donor organisations to contribute to the sector.

Dr Wiafe-Addai expressed optimism that waiving taxes and duties on donated medical supplies would strengthen partnerships between healthcare institutions and development partners while improving access to quality healthcare services, particularly for communities with limited resources.

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Prince Antwi
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